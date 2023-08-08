MindsDB Raises $46.5M in Seed Funding to Democratize AI Application Development

MindsDB, an artificial intelligence virtual database, has announced a new investment from NVentures, the venture capital arm of NVIDIA. This latest investment brings the total seed funding raised by MindsDB to $46.5 million.

The funding round includes existing investors Benchmark, Mayfield, Y Combinator, OpenOcean, and Walden Catalyst. The additional investment will support MindsDB’s mission to make AI more accessible to businesses by enabling software developers around the world to implement AI capabilities in their products.

According to Jorge Torres, Co-Founder and CEO of MindsDB, there are currently around 30 million software developers globally, but less than five percent are proficient in AI and machine learning engineering. Torres believes that with the transformation happening in the software industry, AI-centric approaches will become necessary for most software applications. MindsDB aims to address this by providing developers, regardless of their AI knowledge, with the tools to produce, manage, and integrate AI models into existing software infrastructure.

The investment from NVentures is seen as a boost to the accessibility of AI for companies of all sizes. Mohamed (Sid) Siddeek, Corporate Vice President and Head of NVentures, acknowledges the shortage of specialized talent in the field of AI and sees MindsDB as a solution to bridge this gap.

MindsDB offers over 130 integrations and allows developers to manage AI models from various ML frameworks. The platform can be integrated with popular databases like Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, and Snowflake. MindsDB’s Pro Cloud service is currently used by more than 100 emerging startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses, helping them improve their products and internal operations.

Several companies have reported positive results from using MindsDB. Precise Finance, a B2B embedded finance platform, no longer requires data engineers and data scientists to evaluate smaller companies with the help of AI. This has allowed them to streamline their onboarding process while maintaining underwriting standards. Domuso, a financial services platform, has implemented machine learning models faster and with less complexity, resulting in significant cost savings and reduced chargebacks.

In addition to its funding success, MindsDB has been recognized as one of the most promising AI companies by Forbes and as a Cool Vendor for Data and AI by Gartner.

