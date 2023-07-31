AI Model GPT-3 Shows Remarkable Reasoning Abilities, but with Limitations

A recent study conducted by researchers at UCLA has revealed that the AI model GPT-3 demonstrates an impressive capability to solve reasoning problems similar to college students. This finding has opened up possibilities for AI to approach human-like reasoning. However, the researchers also note that GPT-3 has some limitations.

Analogical reasoning, the process of comparing new problems to familiar ones and extending the solution, has long been considered a human ability. Surprisingly, GPT-3 performs at a level comparable to humans in solving these reasoning problems. The study, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, raises the question of whether GPT-3 is mimicking human reasoning due to its training dataset or if it employs a fundamentally new cognitive process.

The researchers cannot fully comprehend how GPT-3’s reasoning abilities work since the inner workings are guarded by OpenAI, the company behind the model. They point out that while GPT-3 outperforms expectations in some reasoning tasks, it fails spectacularly in others.

One major limitation of AI in reasoning tasks is its inability to perform physical tasks that people find easy, such as using tools. GPT-3 suggests nonsensical solutions when presented with such problems. The researchers conducted tests inspired by Raven’s Progressive Matrices, asking GPT-3 and undergraduate students to solve complex image arrangement problems in text format. GPT-3 solved 80% of the problems correctly, while the human subjects averaged below 60%.

The researchers also tested GPT-3’s ability to solve SAT analogy questions that were unlikely to be part of its training data. GPT-3 outperformed the average score of human college applicants.

Further experiments involved GPT-3 and volunteers solving analogies based on short stories. GPT-4, the latest iteration of OpenAI’s technology, performed better than GPT-3 in this task. The researchers have been comparing the abilities of their own computer model, inspired by human cognition, to commercial AI models.

Despite the impressive performance of GPT-3, it struggles with problems requiring an understanding of physical space. The researchers hope to explore whether AI models like GPT-3 are truly thinking like humans or employing a unique approach. Determining the underlying cognitive processes of AI models would be crucial in answering this question.