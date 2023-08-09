CityLife

Microsoft Shares Insights from Five Years of AI Red Teaming

Aug 9, 2023
In the past six months, the positive impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) have become more evident. However, the risks associated with AI have also been highlighted. While AI has made everyday tasks easier and brought breakthroughs in various industries, it can also produce misinformation, generate harmful content, and pose security and privacy risks. That’s why accurate testing before the release of AI models is crucial.

Microsoft has been conducting AI red teaming for five years. In 2018, the company assembled an AI red team composed of interdisciplinary experts dedicated to investigating the risks of AI models. The team aims to think like attackers and probe AI systems for failure.

After nearly five years, Microsoft is sharing its red teaming practices and learnings to set an example for responsible AI implementation. The company emphasizes the importance of testing AI models at both the base model and application level. For instance, Microsoft monitored AI at the GPT-4 level and the actual search experience powered by GPT-4 for Bing Chat.

Microsoft shares five key insights about AI red teaming based on its experience. Firstly, AI red teaming goes beyond security and includes factors like fairness and the generation of harmful content. Secondly, it’s essential to test for failures from both malicious and benign perspectives. Thirdly, AI systems are constantly evolving, necessitating red teaming at multiple levels. Fourthly, red teaming generative AI systems requires multiple attempts due to different outputs with each interaction. Lastly, mitigating AI failures requires defense in depth, involving various technical mitigations.

By implementing measures like AI red teaming, Microsoft aims to address concerns and mitigate risks associated with emerging AI systems.

