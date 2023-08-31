Microsoft Continues to Irritate Windows 11 Users with Edge Pop-Ups

Microsoft’s Edge browser has come a long way since its launch eight years ago. With advanced AI features powered by Bing, built-in price comparison tools, and other improvements, it’s perplexing that Microsoft is resorting to spamming Windows 11 users with pop-ups and ads to convince them to switch from Chrome to Edge or Google to Bing.

One user, Tom Warren of The Verge, experienced a pop-up while using Google Chrome and playing a game on his PC. The pop-up, not part of the Windows 11 Suggested Actions feature, appeared as a strange executable file called BGAUpsell.exe. The message read, “Switch your default search engine to Microsoft Bing in Chrome,” and attempted to persuade users with reasons such as earning Microsoft Rewards points and the new AI-powered search through Bing.

This isn’t the first time these pop-ups have frustrated Windows 11 users. Complaints about the pop-ups appeared as early as June on Reddit, and there have been recent threads on the Windows subreddit discussing the issue. In response, Microsoft’s communication lead, Caitlin Roulston, stated that they are aware of the reports and have paused the notifications while they investigate the unintended behavior.

Microsoft’s attempts to compete with Google’s dominance in search and internet browsing often lead to backlash from Windows users. The company has had to apologize for similar actions in the past. While it may seem like a daunting challenge, continually annoying customers doesn’t seem like an effective strategy.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s recent pop-ups urging Windows 11 users to switch to Edge or Bing are causing frustration among users. These tactics are seen as disruptive and ineffective, and Microsoft is facing criticism for not prioritizing a better user experience.