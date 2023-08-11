Field Technicians Can Benefit from AI Integration in Their Workflows

Microsoft is integrating its Copilot AI assistant into its field services platform, aiming to streamline workflows for frontline field workers while providing supervisors with real-time visibility into their technicians’ activities. Copilot was initially introduced on Microsoft 365 enterprise platforms to generate text for PowerPoint presentations. Now, it will be added to the Dynamics 365 service used by field workers such as cable technicians and electric repair personnel.

With Copilot, service requests sent via Outlook will automatically populate relevant information, such as the customer’s history of reaching out for service. Supervisors can review work orders before assigning them to field technicians. In the coming months, the system will also recommend specific individuals for jobs based on travel time, availability, and skill set.

Field technicians will be able to update their work status, indicating whether they have arrived at a location and begun addressing the issue. This information allows managers to have real-time insights into project progress and prioritize tasks accordingly. Copilot also simplifies the process of accessing job location information.

Additionally, Copilot helps technicians create recaps of their service for managers, enhancing communication and documentation. However, this integration also means that customers will have greater visibility into the whereabouts of their technicians, leading to increased monitoring and scrutiny.

To further support field technicians, Microsoft has introduced 3D spatial annotations in Teams video calling via mobile. This feature allows technicians to highlight specific issues during video calls, such as faulty components, by circling them using augmented reality. The annotation automatically adjusts as the camera moves, ensuring accurate demonstration and troubleshooting.

Lili Cheng, Corporate Vice President of Business Applications and Platform at Microsoft, emphasizes that the integration of generative AI in fieldwork empowers technicians to work more efficiently and intelligently. The aim is to streamline workflows that are often hampered by fragmented tools and reliance on manual processes.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 is already available to existing users. During the product testing phase, Microsoft collaborated with global clients such as Hitachi Solutions, the 9altitudes Group, and TechLabs London to refine the system’s functionality.