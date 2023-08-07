Microsoft Reveals Details about AI Red Team’s Work to Secure AI Platforms

Microsoft’s AI red team, formed in 2018, is a team of machine learning experts, cybersecurity researchers, and social engineers who are tasked with evaluating and securing AI platforms. Over the years, the team has grown and evolved, recognizing the conceptual differences in AI security compared to traditional digital defense.

The team’s focus is not only on security but also on responsible AI failures, such as generating offensive or ungrounded content. They aim to address both traditional vulnerabilities and AI-specific flaws and failures. To make their findings accessible to a wider audience, the team communicates using the language of digital security rather than assuming specialized AI knowledge.

In their early work, the AI red team collaborated with organizations like MITRE to release security tools and open-source automation tools for AI security testing. They also published an AI security risk assessment framework in 2021. As the urgency to address machine learning flaws and failures increased, the team evolved and expanded their operations.

In one operation, the red team assessed a Microsoft cloud deployment service with a machine learning component. They discovered a flaw that allowed them to launch a denial of service attack on other users of the service, negatively impacting their performance. The team built and attacked an offline version of the system to demonstrate the vulnerabilities without risking actual Microsoft customers.

The dynamic and multifaceted nature of AI systems means that attackers can range from highly resourced actors to casual users. The AI red team is committed to anticipating future attack trends and focuses on the accountability aspect of AI security. When they discover vulnerabilities, they collaborate with other teams in Microsoft to ensure a timely fix.

The work of Microsoft’s AI red team is essential in securing AI platforms and addressing AI system failures. By combining expertise in machine learning, cybersecurity, and social engineering, the team plays a crucial role in evaluating and improving the security and accountability of AI technologies.