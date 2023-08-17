Microsoft’s AI-Generated Travel Article Recommends Visiting the Ottawa Food Bank

Microsoft has published an AI-generated travel article about Ottawa, Canada. The article suggests that tourists visit the Ottawa Food Bank, ranking it third on the list of recommendations. This recommendation comes after the National War Memorial and before attending an Ottawa Senators hockey game.

In 2020, Microsoft laid off journalists at Microsoft News and MSN and replaced them with artificial intelligence. The tech giant has yet to respond to a request for comment regarding this AI-generated travel article.

The Ottawa Food Bank has seen a significant increase in demand, with a spike of 85% since 2019. CEO Rachael Wilson expressed their hope to one day close their doors and reduce the number of people relying on food banks. While donations are encouraged, the recent move to a new location indicates the organization is trying to meet the growing demand.

The article is bylined vaguely as “Microsoft Travel” and provides a brief description of each destination. However, the section about the Ottawa Food Bank includes an insensitive statement, implying that people should consider experiencing life on an empty stomach. The communications manager at the Ottawa Food Bank, Samantha Koziara, expressed disappointment in this messaging and emphasized the importance of human oversight in AI-generated content.

Microsoft’s algorithms process and categorize content to align with user preferences, combining AI technology with human oversight. However, the inclusion of inaccurate or inappropriate references in AI-generated listicles highlights the significance of human researchers, writers, and editors.

Other publishers have also turned to artificial intelligence for content generation, but often with poor results. Gizmodo’s AI-written article failed to correctly list Star Wars movies in chronological order, while CNET had to issue corrections for multiple AI-written stories. BuzzFeed has also utilized AI to create travel guides.

As AI becomes more popular, it is crucial to ensure the accuracy and sensitivity of the content produced by these automated systems.