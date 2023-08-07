CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Microsoft Opens Bing Chat to All Mobile Browsers

Mampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Microsoft is expanding access to its AI-powered Bing Chat to mobile browsers. Previously limited to Microsoft’s Edge browser, Bing Chat was made available as separate mobile apps for Android and iOS in February. Now, Microsoft is opening it up to all mobile browsers as part of its efforts to enable third-party browser support.

The move comes after Microsoft gradually allowed Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari desktop browsers in July to test full third-party browser compatibility. In a blog post, the Bing team announced the upcoming availability of Bing Chat on web and mobile browsers, highlighting the value of summarized answers and image creation that the AI-powered tool offers.

Bing Chat was introduced by Microsoft six months ago and initially only supported on Edge. The company claims to have experienced consistent growth on Edge, likely due to the exclusivity of Bing Chat to its own browser. Over the past six months, there have been more than 1 billion chats and over 750 million generated images using Bing Chat.

In addition to this expansion, Microsoft is also testing Windows Copilot, which is powered by Bing Chat, as a sidebar feature on Windows 11. This tool is expected to be rolled out to all Windows 11 users later this year.

By making Bing Chat available on mobile browsers, Microsoft aims to reach a wider audience and offer its AI-powered features to more users. The move reflects Microsoft’s efforts to embrace interoperability and provide greater flexibility to users in accessing its services across different platforms and browsers.

By Mampho Brescia

