Duke Health and Microsoft Announce Partnership to Support AI Applications in Medicine

Duke Health and Microsoft have announced a five-year partnership to support the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in medicine. The collaboration will focus on building out infrastructure, including cloud-based data platforms.

Both Duke Health and Microsoft are members of the Coalition for Health AI, a group that was formed last year with the aim of developing guidelines for the responsible use of AI in healthcare. The partnership between Duke Health and Microsoft will take place within the newly-established Duke Health AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence.

The objective of the collaboration is to enable researchers to develop new AI tools while ensuring that potential risks are addressed. Jeffrey Ferranti, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Duke Health, expressed the importance of considering the potential risks and challenges associated with the introduction of new technologies in healthcare.

Duke Health and Microsoft’s partnership demonstrates their commitment to advancing AI in medicine and highlights the significance of responsible and ethical AI implementation. By leveraging Microsoft’s expertise in AI and Duke Health’s clinical knowledge, the collaboration aims to unlock new possibilities in healthcare.

The collaboration is expected to support various healthcare initiatives, such as optimizing clinical workflows, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing the overall quality of care. Through their joint efforts, Duke Health and Microsoft hope to drive innovation and accelerate the integration of AI in medical practice.

The announcement of this partnership signifies a significant step towards harnessing the power of AI in healthcare and highlights the growing recognition of AI’s potential to transform the field of medicine. Duke Health and Microsoft’s collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to the advancements in AI-enabled healthcare solutions, benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.