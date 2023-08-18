Microsoft Retracts AI-Generated Article Recommending Food Bank as Tourist Attraction

Microsoft recently published and retracted an AI-generated article that included a recommendation for tourists to visit a Canadian food bank. The article, titled “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!”, suggested various attractions such as catching a baseball game and visiting a war museum. However, it also suggested swinging by the Ottawa Food Bank.

The article received attention when Paris Marx highlighted it on social media. The AI-written section about the food bank stated, “People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay. Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.” After The Verge reported on the inappropriate recommendation, Microsoft senior director Jeff Jones confirmed that the article had been removed and an investigation was underway.

The article was originally published on Microsoft Start, a news service that utilizes AI aggregation. It replaced Microsoft News in 2021. The URL now displays a message indicating that the page no longer exists.

The article’s author was listed as “Microsoft Travel,” suggesting that no real individuals were involved in its creation. Microsoft Start claims to use “human oversight” for the algorithms that sift through partner content. In 2020, Microsoft laid off approximately 50 reporters from its news division as it transitioned to AI-generated news.

Microsoft is not the only company to encounter issues with AI-generated content. Earlier this year, CNET published error-ridden financial explainer articles created by artificial intelligence. Gizmodo’s parent company, G/O Media, also posted a mistake-filled Star Wars article composed by AI. Other media outlets, including Microsoft’s news publishing wing, seem more willing to embrace completely AI-written articles, despite the potential drawbacks and challenges they present. However, the Associated Press and some other outlets exercise caution when utilizing AI-assisted news coverage.