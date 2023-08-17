Microsoft to Launch New Version of Databricks Software for AI App Development

Microsoft is preparing to release a new version of its Databricks software, which assists customers in creating artificial intelligence (AI) applications for their businesses, according to sources familiar with the matter. Databricks is an AI-powered data analytics platform that Microsoft plans to sell through its Azure cloud-server unit. This platform enables companies to build AI models from scratch or utilize open-source models as an alternative to licensing proprietary ones from OpenAI.

In response to a request for comment, neither Microsoft nor Databricks immediately provided a statement.

Microsoft recently outlined its investment plans to meet the rising demand for AI services. The company has been incorporating AI functionality into various products, including Azure, Microsoft 365, GitHub, and developer tools. This move reflects Microsoft’s commitment to expanding its AI offerings and integrating them into its existing product ecosystem, catering to the growing interest in AI technology among businesses.

By offering the new version of Databricks software, Microsoft aims to provide businesses with the tools they need to develop and deploy AI applications efficiently. With AI playing an increasingly important role in various industries, companies can leverage Databricks to accelerate the development process and leverage AI capabilities in their operations.

Overall, Microsoft’s focus on expanding its AI services and providing businesses with user-friendly tools showcases its dedication to staying at the forefront of the AI revolution. As AI continues to reshape industries, offering innovative solutions like Databricks demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to empowering businesses in this rapidly evolving technological landscape.