Aptos Labs Partners with Microsoft to Build ChatGPT-Powered Assistant for Aptos Blockchain

Since the A.I.-hype train reached full speed earlier this year, there’s been no shortage of crypto entrepreneurs seeking opportunities. Aptos Labs, a legacy of Facebook’s abandoned stablecoin project, has officially partnered with Microsoft to develop the Aptos Assistant, a ChatGPT-powered chatbot that provides users and developers with information and analysis about the Aptos ecosystem.

The partnership between Aptos Labs and Microsoft is a larger effort that involves various collaborations. Aptos Labs will host validator nodes and process transactions on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. Additionally, Aptos’s programming language, Move, will be integrated into Copilot, an A.I. model that assists developers in completing their code, and Microsoft will connect Aptos Labs with financial institutions interested in building blockchain-powered applications on Azure.

Rashmi Misra, general manager of A.I. and emerging technologies at Microsoft, stated, “The intersection of AI and blockchain is one of the most interesting combinations of emerging technologies,” emphasizing their aim to democratize the use of blockchain by leveraging Aptos Labs’ technology and Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities.

Regarding the collaboration, Mo Shaikh, cofounder and CEO of Aptos Labs, believes that although the influence of crypto relative to A.I. has decreased, the two technologies are not counterposed. He points out that blockchain provides verified and real information, reducing the likelihood of false statements that A.I. models may produce.

Shaikh further explains that the partnership between Aptos Labs and Microsoft is part of a larger vision focused on deep integration and co-development. The details of how this integration will manifest are not explicitly mentioned in the article.

This collaboration comes at a time when AI startups have raised significantly more funding compared to crypto startups. Despite this, Aptos Labs sees the potential in combining both technologies to enhance their offerings and provide more reliable information.