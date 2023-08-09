Microsoft Partners with Aptos Labs to Expand AI and Web3 Capabilities

Microsoft has announced a partnership with layer-1 blockchain company Aptos Labs to advance its presence in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and web3 technology. The collaboration aims to solve industry-specific challenges by leveraging Aptos Labs’ verified blockchain data to train Microsoft’s AI models. Additionally, Aptos will run validator nodes on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, ensuring enhanced reliability and security for its blockchain services.

According to Daniel An, global director of business development for AI and web3 at Microsoft, AI is expected to play a significant role in web3 solutions in the coming months and years. The widespread adoption of AI technologies has the potential to improve efficiency and productivity across various industries, from curating restaurant recommendations to assisting with coding and research.

To achieve the aspirations of technologists in the AI space, transparency, trust, and verification of AI-generated content are crucial. An suggests that blockchain-based solutions can assist in verifying, time-stamping, and attributing content to its source, thus enhancing credibility in a distributed digital economy. By leveraging blockchains, AI-generated content can gain credibility and improve user trust, making people more comfortable with the technology.

According to Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs, the company’s high-throughput blockchain, capable of handling up to 160,000 transactions per second, can provide the necessary performance for training AI models with credible information. Aptos aims to further enhance its blockchain’s capabilities to handle hundreds of thousands of transactions per second by the end of the year, making it an attractive option for Big Tech companies like Microsoft.

The partnership between Microsoft and Aptos Labs also aims to help mature tech companies integrate web3 technology into their AI endeavors. By leveraging applications like GitHub Copilot integration and Aptos Assistant, non-web3-native companies can access smart contracts and other decentralized technologies more easily, fostering the growth of web3 adoption.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s collaboration with Aptos Labs signifies its commitment to expanding its presence in the AI and web3 space. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the partnership aims to address industry challenges, enhance the credibility of AI-generated content, and facilitate the integration of web3 technologies into the AI landscape.