Microsoft to Shut Down Cortana Digital Assistant App

Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down its digital assistant app, Cortana, this month. The company has shifted its focus to modern-day AI advancements, such as Bing Chat and other AI-powered productivity features. Cortana will no longer be available as a standalone app in Windows starting in August 2023.

Microsoft views Cortana as a stepping stone towards its new AI future, where users will rely on a smarter chatbot running GPT-4, powered by Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI. The company plans to integrate this new ChatGPT-based Bing experience into Windows 11.

During the transitional period, Cortana will still be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms. However, these Cortana-powered experiences may not be long for this world, as Microsoft plans to bring Bing Chat to the enterprise, integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot into its productivity software, including Outlook and Teams.

To help users transition smoothly, Microsoft suggests alternatives to Cortana, such as Windows 11 voice access for controlling PCs with voice commands, the new AI-powered Bing, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot, which offers centralized AI assistance for Windows users.

The decision to shut down the Cortana app was first reported by the website Windows Latest. Users noticed that the latest update caused the app to stop working, with a message stating that Cortana as a standalone app is deprecated and directing users to the support page.

This move by Microsoft follows a trend in the industry, as other tech giants are also exploring AI advancements for their digital assistants. Amazon recently promoted its head scientist for Alexa to work on developing artificial general intelligence. Similarly, Apple has been developing its own generative AI tools but has not yet decided how they will be released to customers.