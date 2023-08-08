Microsoft’s Bing AI Expanding to Third-Party Browsers

Microsoft’s Bing AI is extending its reach beyond its initial platforms. Previously available only in Microsoft Edge and the Bing mobile app, Bing Chat will soon be accessible in third-party browsers on both web and mobile, according to a recent blog post by the company.

While Microsoft did not specify which specific browsers will support Bing AI on desktop and mobile, select users of Chrome in Windows and Safari on MacOS already have access to the chatbot. Additionally, Bing AI has been tested and found to work in Chrome on iOS and Android. This expansion suggests that other browsers and platforms, such as Chrome on MacOS, Safari on iOS/iPadOS, and Firefox, will also be included in the future.

A spokesperson for Microsoft clarified that Bing and Bing Chat will be available on any modern browser at Bing.com. The company is currently rolling out third-party browser availability to a subset of users and plans to expand access to everyone soon. Although different browsers may not receive the update simultaneously, Microsoft aims to support all modern browsers.

It is worth noting that while Bing AI is now available in various browsers, Microsoft encourages users to stick with its own browser, Edge. Chatting with Bing AI in Edge offers benefits such as longer conversations and a history of previous chats. In comparison, using Bing AI in other browsers, like Chrome, imposes limitations on conversation length and request characters.

Aside from these differences, Bing AI functions similarly across different browsers. Users can choose their preferred conversation style, enter their question or request, and receive relevant answers or generated content from Bing. Furthermore, Bing AI offers visual search functionality where users can include photos or images to describe or interpret or ask questions about them. Dark Mode is also now compatible with Bing Chat on the website and in the mobile app.

Microsoft has made recent enhancements to Bing AI’s capabilities, including the introduction of an enterprise version for large organizations. This version allows companies to offer and manage the use of the chatbot among their employees.