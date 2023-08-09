CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Microsoft Debuts AI-Powered Dynamics 365 Field Service Platform

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
Microsoft Debuts AI-Powered Dynamics 365 Field Service Platform

Microsoft has unveiled an AI-powered version of its Dynamics 365 Field Service platform, aiming to accelerate response times for service and repairs in the field. The software will expedite work orders, maintenance, and installation requests, and provide real-time troubleshooting capabilities through access to remote experts. Microsoft’s recent Work Trend Index survey revealed that 60% of frontline workers struggle with repetitive tasks, which AI could help address. Charles Lamanna, CVP of business apps and platform at Microsoft, stated that the company is committed to investing in innovative solutions to support frontline workers, as 65% of them believe AI will benefit their jobs. Dynamics 365 Field Service with Outlook and Teams integrations includes a feature called Copilot, which assists workers in quickly creating work orders, improving scheduling, and drafting customer responses. Shifts plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot was also announced, designed to enhance scheduling by pulling data from various sources. Microsoft is heavily relying on AI to drive growth in its productivity, consumer, and cloud segments. The company has made significant investments in AI technology, including a multi-billion-dollar deal with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. However, competitors such as Google and Amazon are also actively participating in the AI race.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

Blockchain Security Firm CUBE3.AI Launches Real-Time AI-Powered Application

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Google’s Approach to AI: Bold and Responsible

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

The Growing Influence of Artificial Intelligence in Pop Music

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Wearable Technology: The Next Frontier in Internet Connectivity and Smart Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

Astranis Introduces UtilitySat: A Multi-Purpose Satellite for Various Missions

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Blockchain Security Firm CUBE3.AI Launches Real-Time AI-Powered Application

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

tvOS 17 beta code reveals multiple unreleased iPhone models

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments