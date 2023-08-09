Microsoft Debuts AI-Powered Dynamics 365 Field Service Platform

Microsoft has unveiled an AI-powered version of its Dynamics 365 Field Service platform, aiming to accelerate response times for service and repairs in the field. The software will expedite work orders, maintenance, and installation requests, and provide real-time troubleshooting capabilities through access to remote experts. Microsoft’s recent Work Trend Index survey revealed that 60% of frontline workers struggle with repetitive tasks, which AI could help address. Charles Lamanna, CVP of business apps and platform at Microsoft, stated that the company is committed to investing in innovative solutions to support frontline workers, as 65% of them believe AI will benefit their jobs. Dynamics 365 Field Service with Outlook and Teams integrations includes a feature called Copilot, which assists workers in quickly creating work orders, improving scheduling, and drafting customer responses. Shifts plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot was also announced, designed to enhance scheduling by pulling data from various sources. Microsoft is heavily relying on AI to drive growth in its productivity, consumer, and cloud segments. The company has made significant investments in AI technology, including a multi-billion-dollar deal with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. However, competitors such as Google and Amazon are also actively participating in the AI race.

