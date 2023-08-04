Microsoft Cortana Comes to an End as Generative AI Takes the Spotlight

Several years ago, voice assistants like Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Microsoft Cortana became popular on smartphones and other devices. However, with the rise of generative AI, Microsoft has decided to discontinue Cortana.

In June, Microsoft announced that Cortana would be phased out on Windows 10 and Windows 11 starting in late 2023. However, it appears that the company has already begun this process, as an update to Cortana on Windows 11 has removed the standalone application. There are also speculations that Windows 10 support for Cortana could be dropped in the coming week.

Microsoft’s decision to discontinue Cortana is due to the implementation of generative AI technology. The latest updates to Windows 11 have integrated “Copilot,” the same generative AI used in Bing, as a replacement for Cortana’s functions.

Microsoft had already removed Cortana from Android and iOS devices in 2021, and now it has been eliminated from Windows as well.

Google Assistant is also reportedly undergoing AI improvements behind the scenes. The company plans to “supercharge” its current product using language models (LLMs) to enhance its capabilities.

As for other voice assistants, Samsung has shifted its focus on Bixby to on-device controls. Apple has yet to make any significant announcements regarding generative AI enhancements for Siri, but there are reportedly some internal efforts underway.

The future of voice assistants in the era of generative AI remains uncertain. While some are being phased out, others are being upgraded. It will be interesting to see how these technologies evolve and compete in the coming years.