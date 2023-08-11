Microsoft Adds Rules and Restrictions for AI Offerings in Terms of Service

Microsoft has announced that it will be implementing new rules and restrictions for its AI offerings in its Terms of Service, starting from September 30. The changes were published on July 30.

The updated Terms of Service defines “AI Services” as services that are labeled, described, or powered by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system. It focuses on five key rules and restrictions for Microsoft AI services.

Firstly, users are prohibited from reverse engineering the AI services to discover their underlying components, such as models, algorithms, and systems. Additionally, they are not allowed to use web scraping or similar methods to extract data from the AI services, unless explicitly permitted.

Moreover, users are restricted from utilizing the AI services or data derived from them to create, train, or improve other AI services directly or indirectly. Microsoft will process and store users’ inputs and outputs from the AI services to monitor and prevent abusive or harmful uses.

Lastly, users are solely responsible for addressing any third-party claims related to their use of the AI services, including copyright infringement or other content-related claims.

These changes come at a time when Terms of Service related to AI are in the spotlight. Video conferencing platform Zoom faced criticism for its updated Terms of Service that allowed the company to train AI models on user data without an opt-out option.

In response to feedback, Zoom clarified that it does not use audio, video, chat, or other communications data to train AI models. The New York Times also updated its Terms of Service to prohibit the use of its content for AI training and development.

Microsoft’s new rules and restrictions aim to ensure responsible use of AI services and protect user privacy and trust.