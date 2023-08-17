In 1995, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp., described the internet as a “tidal wave” that would have a significant impact on the company. Over two decades later, Microsoft’s current CEO, Satya Nadella, believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a similarly profound effect.

To achieve their AI transformation goals, Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI Inc., a startup known for its generative AI technology. This partnership has garnered a $13 billion commitment from Microsoft and has received praise from OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman.

However, the alliance has faced criticism, particularly from Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but later split from the company, citing disagreements. Musk has expressed concerns that OpenAI is now under the control of Microsoft.

Altman has firmly stated that OpenAI is not for sale and remains independent. He recognizes the competitive nature of the AI industry and acknowledges that OpenAI’s position is not assured.

The creation of OpenAI was partly influenced by the threat of Google’s dominance in AI. OpenAI’s technology, such as ChatGPT, and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, transformers, were based on architecture invented by Google. While Google is still a strong competitor in AI, Microsoft and OpenAI are considered early leaders in the field.

At present, Microsoft welcomes discussions with governments to ensure competition in AI continues. Nadella emphasizes that the true impact of AI is yet to be determined and cautions against overhyping the technology. Microsoft’s goal is to democratize access to AI and use it to create positive change.

Overall, Microsoft’s push for AI transformation parallels the significance that the internet had for the company in the past. OpenAI’s partnership plays a crucial role in Microsoft’s AI initiatives, and they aim to navigate the highly competitive AI landscape while promoting accessibility and innovation.