Aptos Labs Expands Services Using Microsoft’s AI Technology

Aptos Labs, a layer 1 blockchain founded by former Facebook employees, is expanding its offerings with the help of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Aptos plans to bring the company’s scrapped Diem project (formerly Libra) back to life using Microsoft’s infrastructure.

One of the new offerings is Aptos Assistant, a chatbot that will provide information about the Aptos ecosystem and assist developers in building smart contracts and decentralized apps. Powered by Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, Aptos Assistant aims to combine AI and blockchain technologies to offer useful resources.

Aptos Labs is also integrating its native programming language, Move, with Github’s Copilot service, an AI programming tool. This integration will support contract development, unit testing, formatting, and prover specifications for developers.

In addition, Aptos and Microsoft have agreed to explore blockchain-based financial service solutions, such as asset tokenization, payment options, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Aptos will run validator nodes on Microsoft Azure to enhance the security of its network.

The collaboration between Aptos Labs and Microsoft involves close cooperation between AI experts, PhDs, and Web3 developers. The teams are working together to train models, integrate AI technology into Aptos Assistant and Github elements, and determine the best resources for developers and visitors interested in the Aptos ecosystem.

The integration of AI technology has become a trend among blockchain projects as they seek to leverage the benefits of both technologies. Aptos aims to democratize the use of blockchain and enable seamless onboarding to Web3, while also empowering innovators to create decentralized applications using AI.

Aptos Labs’ blockchain currently has around $53 million in total value locked, according to DeFi Llama data. The company is actively working on expanding its offerings and enhancing its network security in partnership with Microsoft.