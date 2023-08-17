Recently, Microsoft’s AI model generated an article on MSN.com’s Microsoft Travel section that showcased the “must-see” attractions in Ottawa. One of the highlighted recommendations was the Ottawa Food Bank, a real charitable organization that provides food to struggling families. However, the AI model’s description for visiting the food bank was questionable, stating, “Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”

The AI-generated article, titled “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!”, praised various attractions in the Canadian city. It urged tourists to attend the Winterlude festival, catch an Ottawa Senators game, and experience skating on “The World’s Largest Naturally Frozen Ice Rink.”

Positioned as the third must-visit destination, the article suggested visiting the Ottawa Food Bank. It is important to note that the information about the food bank was likely sourced from an online summary. Unfortunately, the AI model failed to comprehend the context and ended with an unfortunate choice of words.

The Ottawa Food Bank has been active in the community since 1984. It collects, purchases, produces, and delivers food to individuals and families in need. The organization recognizes how hunger affects the lives of men, women, and children daily, often hindering their progress towards success. The people who seek assistance from the food bank typically have jobs and families to support, along with various expenses to manage. Life can be challenging for them, and going hungry is not a desirable experience.

The inclusion of such an inappropriate line in the AI-generated article showcases the limitations of machine-generated content. The AI model lacks the ability to comprehend the appropriate tone and context, resulting in the insertion of empty platitudes or embarrassing mistakes.

While the AI-generated article tried to highlight noteworthy attractions in Ottawa, it is crucial to approach such content with discernment and verify information accurately.