Teachers to Embrace Artificial Intelligence in the Classroom

This upcoming school year, teachers will be adapting to and using artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time. AI tools like Chat GPT and Curipod are revolutionizing the way students learn. Educators at Ypsilanti Community Schools are entering the new school year with a strong understanding of AI. In August, many of them attended an AI seminar to learn about its implementation in the classroom. The seminar aimed to familiarize them with the benefits and strengths of AI, as well as how to best utilize it and avoid potential pitfalls.

In the previous school year, teachers encountered issues with AI, particularly with Chat GPT. However, AI’s potential benefits go beyond that. Curipod, for instance, is one of the most popular AI tools that will be used in Ypsilanti classrooms this year. It offers teachers a range of activities and lesson templates to engage students, allowing them to specify the appropriate learning level. AI tools like Curipod save teachers valuable time on preparation, enabling them to spend more one-on-one time with students. Every minute saved for a teacher directly benefits the students.

Another AI tool that teachers will be utilizing is Pear Deck. Pear Deck enables students to answer questions in real time, which the AI then checks. This streamlined process allows teachers to assess student understanding in minutes, as opposed to the previous week-long process. Some research suggests that AI can save teachers between 10-12 hours per week, which is highly appealing to educators. The Ypsilanti Community School district is excited about the integration of AI into writing and art programs as well. The goal is to create a safe environment for students to explore and utilize these tools ethically, as they will likely play a pivotal role in their future endeavors.

Teachers also encourage parents to familiarize themselves with these AI tools before the school year begins. Understanding AI technology will empower parents to better support their children’s education.