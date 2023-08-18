Meta to Release Open Source AI Coding Model to Compete with OpenAI and Google

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is planning to release a new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) coding model called “Code Llama” to compete against proprietary software from companies like OpenAI and Google. According to The Information, the model will be available online for free, in line with Meta’s strategy of providing widely accessible AI software.

Code Llama is based on the Llama language model and will suggest code to developers as they type. This feature sets it apart from other premium coding AI software on the market. The new model is expected to be released as early as next week.

Meta’s previous large language model, LlaMA 2, was developed in partnership with Microsoft. However, it faced copyright infringement lawsuits for allegedly training its AI on copyrighted materials. Comedian Sarah Silverman was among the copyright holders who sued Meta.

OpenAI also offers coding AI services through its ChatGPT with the beta Code Interpreter plugin, as well as its Codex model for text-to-coding generation. Similarly, Google’s Bard chatbot can generate code in multiple programming languages.

In contrast to its competitors, Meta’s open-source strategy has gained recognition, despite its late entry into the consumer-end AI market. Earlier this month, Meta open-sourced its Audiocraft AI model, which includes various audio-based AI tools. Additionally, Meta released a deepfake-generator called Voicebox AI and other smaller AI-based tools this year.

Apart from developing AI tools, Meta aims to integrate AI into its other products, including its social media platforms like Facebook. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed interest in utilizing AI in the company’s metaverse ambitions. Releasing open-source AI tools may also help Meta undermine its competitors in the market while focusing on maintaining its advertising dominance.