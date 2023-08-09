LLaMa 2: A Powerful Open-Source Model with Limitations

Meta has released LLaMa 2, the second version of their Large Language Model Meta AI. This new model has been trained on 40% more data than its predecessor and has double the context length.

LLaMa 2 is not primarily designed to be a chatbot. Instead, it is a general LLM that developers can download and customize according to their specific needs. However, there are demo versions of LLaMa 2 available, such as HuggingChat, which is an open-source alternative to ChatGPT.

Compared to other AI text-generating tools like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard, LLaMa 2 is usable but not superior. It offers potential for adaptation and customization, but it may not be the best choice for out-of-the-box consumer-facing AI assistant tasks like writing or researching.

LLaMa 2 is not connected to the internet and has a knowledge cutoff at December 2022. It lacks the same capacity as other web-searching chatbots like Bing Chat or Google Bard for accessing up-to-date information from the internet. Although the HuggingChat chatbot has added an option to search the web, it is still in the early stages and not as robust as dedicated web-searching tools.

According to Facebook researchers, LLaMa 2 models generally perform better than existing open-source models but are slightly behind closed-source models like ChatGPT. However, it is not yet comparable to OpenAI’s most advanced LLM, GPT4.

In testing LLaMa 2, it demonstrates decent performance in tasks like writing emails, drafting memos, and politely declining meetings when given specific instructions. However, it can be overly formal and lacks creativity for more literary writing tasks.

When it comes to research, LLaMa 2 is not up to par. While it can provide summaries and basic information on topics, its ability to generate precise and concise summaries with citations is limited. The search function may lead to broken links and inaccurate information.

In conclusion, LLaMa 2 is a powerful open-source model that can be customized for specific needs, but it has limitations when compared to other text-generating A.I. tools. It may not be suitable for tasks requiring the most up-to-date information from the internet or more creative writing endeavors.