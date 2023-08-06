This Week in AI: Cortana Discontinued, Meta’s AI Tool, Google Assistant Upgrade, Apple’s AI Tech, and Musk’s X.ai Takes Over AI.com

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI and the success of ChatGPT led to Cortana’s demise. Microsoft is rolling out an update for the Cortana app on Windows 11, essentially killing it as the company shifts focus to Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meta Platforms introduced its latest AI innovation called AudioCraft, a tool that allows users to generate high-quality audio and music from text prompts. The company is open-sourcing MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec, enabling researchers and practitioners to explore their own datasets and models.

Google Assistant, one of Google’s most-used services, is receiving a boost of artificial intelligence to stay competitive in the dynamic world. This supercharged AI upgrade may put several jobs at risk within Google.

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook revealed the company’s long-term research and development on ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence technology. Cook emphasized the integral role of AI and machine learning in Apple’s product ecosystem.

Elon Musk’s X.ai is making moves in the battle for the AI industry. Musk’s AI company, X.ai, has taken over the AI.com website, marking a new chapter in the competition with OpenAI.

