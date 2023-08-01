Meta to Launch AI-Powered “Personas” in Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly preparing to launch AI-powered “personas” in its services as early as next month, according to the Financial Times. These chatbots, with distinct personalities, could offer features like search, recommendations, and more engaging interactions with users.

The introduction of AI chatbots could serve two purposes for Meta. Firstly, it could help boost user engagement on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, especially in the face of competition from TikTok. Secondly, it would showcase Meta’s AI capabilities, positioning it against competitors like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google’s Bard.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously expressed plans to integrate “AI personas” into the company’s products. In February, he announced the creation of a new product group focused on generative AI and mentioned the development of AI personalities that can assist users through text, images, and video experiences.

Earlier this year, signs of a new “Chat with an AI” feature were spotted in the Instagram app, suggesting the ability to answer questions, offer advice, and even help users-compose messages using different AI personalities.

Zuckerberg mentioned Meta’s AI initiatives in an earnings call, stating that the company is building them using its own LLaMA large language model. These AI-powered chatbots could enhance user connections, creative content sharing, and interaction with businesses and creators.

While the benefits for users are highlighted, the Financial Times notes that these chatbots could also provide Meta with valuable user data for targeted advertising. Snap, a rival social media company, has already tested sponsored links in its ChatGPT-powered My AI chatbot.

Meta is expected to announce more details about its AI roadmap at the Connect developer event in September.