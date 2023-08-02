New Open-Source AI Models Can Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompt

Meta has introduced an open-source AI code called AudioCraft, which enables users to create music and sounds using generative AI. AudioCraft consists of three AI models, each focusing on different aspects of sound generation.

The first model, MusicGen, uses text inputs to generate music. It was trained on a vast collection of 20,000 hours of music owned by Meta or specifically licensed for this purpose. The second model, AudioGen, creates audio from written prompts, simulating sounds like barking dogs or footsteps. It was trained on public sound effects. The third model is an improved version of Meta’s EnCodec decoder, allowing users to create sounds with fewer artifacts.

Feedback from the media who had the opportunity to listen to sample audio created with AudioCraft was generally positive. The generated sounds, such as whistling, sirens, and humming, sounded natural. While the guitar strings in the compositions felt realistic, there was still a noticeable artificial quality.

Meta is not the first to explore the combination of music and AI. Google developed MusicLM, a large language model that generates minutes of sounds based on text prompts, but it is only accessible to researchers. Previously, an “AI-generated” song featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd gained viral attention before being taken down. More recently, artists like Grimes have encouraged the use of AI-generated voices in music.

While computer-generated music has been around for a long time, it often feels manipulated from existing audio. AudioCraft and similar generative AI models have the ability to create sounds solely based on text and a vast library of sound data.

Currently, AudioCraft may find applications in elevator music or stock songs utilized for ambiance, rather than becoming the next big pop hit. However, Meta believes that its new model has the potential to usher in a new wave of songs, similarly to how synthesizers revolutionized music when they first emerged.

Meta acknowledges the difficulties in creating AI models capable of producing music. Unlike written text models, audio models involve millions of data points for each action. In order to address potential bias and misuse of generative models, Meta recognizes the need for open sourcing the AudioCraft code, allowing researchers to test new approaches and diversify the training data.

Record labels and artists have expressed concerns about the use of AI in music creation, particularly regarding copyrighted material. Legal disputes have arisen in the past, such as the Napster case and the lawsuit against Spotify. As Meta envisions taking its “synthesizer” on tour, finding prompts that appeal to fans seeking machine-made songs, rather than just background music, will be crucial.