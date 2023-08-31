How to Protect Your Data from Fueling Facebook’s AI Engine

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, uses your personal data to fuel its large language model, Llama 2, which is the foundation for its upcoming AI chatbot. If you’re concerned about your data being used in this way, there are steps you can take to limit the amount of information that fuels Meta’s AI engine.

Firstly, it’s important to note that even if you’ve never used Facebook, Meta may still have some information about you. This is because other websites use Meta advertising software, such as Meta Pixel and Social Plugins, which collect data. However, there are ways to manage how Meta uses your data.

One option is to use Off-Facebook Activity (OFA) tools. These tools allow you to see some of the information that Facebook and its associated platforms, like Threads and Instagram, have collected about you. You can access the Off-Facebook Activity page by entering your Facebook password and see the sites and services that your data is shared with.

From the Off-Facebook Activity page, you have the ability to turn off future activity, which breaks the connection between your Facebook identity and the data, but doesn’t prevent Facebook or the companies from receiving your data. You can also clear your history, which disconnects your account from the sites and services currently following you. However, both of these options won’t completely remove your data from Meta’s AI engine.

To specifically improve your AI privacy, Meta has introduced the Generative AI Data Subject Rights page. Here, you can submit requests to access, download, or correct any personal information from third parties used for generative AI. While Meta doesn’t promise action, you can at least make the request.

It’s important to note that EU citizens have more extensive rights in terms of data protection, thanks to the strict privacy laws in the European Union. However, regardless of where you live, you can request the deletion of your Off-Facebook Activity data, which will help limit the amount of personal data fueling Meta’s AI.

Although Meta will still have access to the data you’ve entered into Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, taking these steps can help protect some of your personal information from being used by Meta’s AI engine.