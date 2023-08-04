Meta Releases New AI Tools for Generating Music

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made significant strides in the music industry, producing viral songs, resurrecting the voices of deceased singers, and even receiving recognition at the Grammy Awards. Meta, a company specializing in AI, has recently unveiled AudioCraft, a set of generative AI models designed to simplify music generation.

AudioCraft comprises three AI models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. Both MusicGen and AudioGen can generate sound based on text inputs, with MusicGen creating music and AudioGen producing specific audio and sound effects. Interested users can visit MusicGen on HuggingFace and experiment with the demo, describing any desired music style or era to generate a customized sample.

The third model, EnCodec, is an audio codec composed of neural networks that compress and reconstruct audio signals. Meta has released an enhanced version of EnCodec, which offers improved quality music generation with fewer distortions.

Meta has also made available pre-trained AudioGen models, providing users with the ability to generate environmental sounds and effects like barking dogs or creaking floors. Additionally, they have shared the weights and code for all three models, allowing researchers and practitioners to utilize them for the training of other models.

According to Meta, AudioCraft has the potential to become a new standard instrument, much like synthesizers did when they first emerged. The company believes that with further controls, MusicGen can transform into a groundbreaking instrument.

Previously, Google introduced its own generative AI model called MusicLM, capable of transforming text into music. In addition, a recent research paper revealed that Google is employing AI to reconstruct music from human brain activity.

The integration of AI into music generation is revolutionizing the industry, offering new avenues for creativity and innovation. Meta’s AudioCraft tools contribute to this trend, providing musicians and researchers with powerful AI resources to enhance their artistic endeavors.