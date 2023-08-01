Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Different Personalities

Facebook owner Meta is set to introduce a range of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots with unique personalities as early as next month. The prototypes have been designed to engage the platform’s nearly 4 billion users in human-like discussions, according to sources familiar with the plans. These chatbots, referred to as “personas” by the company’s staff, will take on the form of various characters, such as one speaking like Abraham Lincoln or another offering travel advice in a surfer’s style. The launch of these chatbots aims to provide a new search function, offer personalized recommendations, and serve as an entertaining product for users.

The move comes as Meta seeks to retain and attract users amidst competition from social media newcomers like TikTok. Additionally, Meta aims to capitalize on the growing hype around AI in Silicon Valley following the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The introduction of chatbots not only boosts engagement but also allows Meta to collect extensive data on users’ interests. This wealth of information will enable Meta to deliver more targeted content and advertisements to its users. However, concerns have been raised regarding privacy and the potential for manipulation and nudging through these chatbots.

Several rival tech companies have already released chatbots with personalities. Character.ai, supported by Andreessen Horowitz and valued at $1 billion, uses large language models to generate conversations in the likeness of individuals like Elon Musk or the video game character Mario. Snap has also launched the “My AI” feature, an experimental chatbot that has already interacted with 150 million users. Zuckerberg intends to share more details on Meta’s AI roadmap, including AI agents that act as assistants and coaches, during the Connect developer event in September.

Meta has been investing in generative AI technology and recently released Llama 2, a commercial version of its large language model that can power the chatbots. The company has been procuring tens of thousands of GPUs to support the infrastructure required for these AI products. However, Meta is likely to face scrutiny from experts monitoring the chatbots for biases, dangerous content, or misinformation. To address these concerns, Meta may implement technology to screen users’ questions and automate checks on the chatbots’ output to ensure accuracy and compliance with rules and guidelines.