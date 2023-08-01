Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Different Personalities

Meta, the owner of Facebook, is preparing to release a lineup of artificial intelligence-powered chatbots that exhibit various personalities as early as next month. The company has been designing prototypes for chatbots that can engage in human-like conversations with its nearly 4 billion users. These chatbots, nicknamed “personas” by staff, take the form of different characters, such as Abraham Lincoln and a surfer-themed travel advisor.

The launch of these chatbots aims to enhance user engagement while Meta competes with social media upstarts like TikTok and capitalizes on the AI hype in Silicon Valley. In addition to providing a new search function and offering recommendations, the chatbots will serve as a fun product for users to interact with.

Experts note that chatbots have the potential to collect vast amounts of data on users’ interests, which could help Meta deliver more relevant content and advertisements. However, this raises concerns about privacy and the potential for manipulation. Ravit Dotan, an AI ethics adviser, highlights that interacting with chatbots exposes more user data to the company, allowing them to use it however they see fit.

Other tech companies have already introduced chatbots with distinct personalities. Character.ai, backed by Andreessen Horowitz, features chatbots that simulate the conversation styles of individuals like Elon Musk and Mario. Snap’s “My AI” feature, a friendly chatbot, has already seen interaction from 150 million users.

Meta has declined to comment on these developments. However, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hinted at the company’s plans for AI agents that act as assistants, coaches, or customer service representatives. Meta is also exploring the concept of developing avatar chatbots in the metaverse.

To support its AI products, Meta has been investing in generative AI technology and has released a commercial version of its large language model called Llama 2. The company is also working on acquiring tens of thousands of GPUs, essential for powering large language models.

Experts will closely monitor the chatbots for signs of bias and the dissemination of dangerous material or misinformation. Meta has previously faced issues with its AI models spreading false information and hate speech. The company is expected to implement measures to screen users’ questions and automate checks on the chatbots’ output to ensure accuracy and compliance with rules.