Meta Platforms to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Different Personalities

Meta Platforms is set to unveil a range of artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots with distinct personalities as early as September, according to the Financial Times. The social media company has been developing prototypes of chatbots that can engage in human-like conversations with users in an effort to enhance user engagement on its platforms.

The company, based in Menlo Park, California, has been experimenting with various personalities for its chatbots. One example is a chatbot that emulates Abraham Lincoln’s speaking style, while another offers travel advice in the manner of a surfer. These chatbots will not only serve as a new search function but will also provide recommendations.

The introduction of these chatbots comes at a time when Meta’s focus is on improving user retention on its text-based app, Threads, which experienced a significant drop in users in the weeks following its launch on July 5.

Meta’s parent company, Facebook, recently reported a notable increase in advertising revenue during its earnings announcement. It also projected third-quarter revenue beyond market expectations. The company has been slowly recovering from a challenging 2022, benefiting from the buzz surrounding AI technology and a cost-cutting initiative that involved reducing its workforce by around 21,000 employees since last year.

In addition to Meta, other tech giants like Apple are also exploring AI-powered chatbots. Reports suggest that Apple is working on its own AI offerings, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Apple has developed its own framework named ‘Ajax’ for creating large language models and is currently testing a chatbot referred to as ‘Apple GPT’ by some engineers.

Meta Platforms has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding its upcoming AI-powered chatbots.

