Meta Launches Generative AI Tools for Music and Audio Composition

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools called AudioCraft for creating music and audio compositions. The suite includes tools such as MusicGen and AudioGen, which generate new audio based on text inputs. There’s also EnCodec, which aims for higher-quality music generation with fewer artifacts.

According to Meta, the MusicGen model was trained using music that the company owns or has specifically licensed. This is particularly relevant as there have been controversies surrounding the use of copyrighted material in training AI models, including a copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta.

Meta has made these tools available in different sizes to the research community and developers, with plans to further develop advanced controls to make the models useful for music industry professionals and amateurs alike. Meta envisions MusicGen becoming a new type of instrument, akin to the impact of synthesizers in the early days.

This release from Meta follows a similar move by Google, which launched its own text-to-music tools called MusicLM. The competition between tech giants like Meta, Google, and Microsoft to develop and deploy powerful AI models has been ongoing. Meta has been actively introducing new AI tools, including recently launching AI chatbots with personalities for search assistance and entertainment purposes.

Overall, Meta’s generative AI tools for music and audio composition provide users with innovative ways to generate unique compositions based on text inputs. As the development of AI in the creative field continues, it poses interesting opportunities and challenges in terms of copyright and artistic expression.