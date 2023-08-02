Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Different Personas

According to a report from the Financial Times, Meta is set to introduce AI-powered chatbots with various personas on its social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, as early as next month. The aim of these chatbots is to engage with users in humanlike conversations.

The report mentions that the chatbots will embody different personalities, including a surfer-style advisor for travel plans and one that speaks like Abraham Lincoln. This initiative is viewed by Meta as a means to increase user engagement and interaction on its platforms.

Users will be able to utilize the chatbots to search the platform and receive recommendations. Additionally, these chatbots are expected to offer a fun and entertaining experience for users.

While Meta has not provided any official comments on this matter, the Financial Times highlights that the deployment of these chatbots holds the potential to gather significant amounts of user data. This data could then be used by Meta to deliver more tailored content and targeted ads. Consequently, concerns about privacy may arise among users.

Notably, Meta is not the only major company exploring the integration of AI-powered chatbots. In February, Snapchat introduced its AI chatbot, “My AI,” powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology. Users can engage in conversations with the AI, and Snapchat has also allowed paid users to send Snaps and receive generative Snaps in return.

However, the addition of the chatbot feature on Snapchat was met with mixed user feedback, leading to a spike in one-star reviews and concerns regarding inappropriate conversations with young users. It is likely that Meta’s chatbots will encounter similar scrutiny.

During Meta’s second-quarter earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company was developing several AI-powered products. He expressed that AI could act as assistants, coaches, and facilitators for user interaction with businesses and creators.

Further details about Meta’s AI roadmap are expected to be unveiled at the Connect developer event in September. Meta reported a 11% year-over-year revenue growth, marking a recovery after experiencing its first-ever quarterly revenue decline.