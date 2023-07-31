Amazon’s Strategy in the Generative AI Space

Amazon’s absence from the generative AI space has raised questions, given its success with Alexa. However, the company is not sitting idle but rather waiting to play the game on its own terms. Instead of releasing a single AI product, Amazon wants to have a stake in all generative AI products.

In an interview with Matt Wood, Vice President of Amazon Web Services, he stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if their AI cloud-computing business became larger than the rest of AWS combined in a couple of years. Instead of developing specific AI models like ChatGPT or GPT-4, Amazon aims to empower developers to build products using any GPT-like model. Amazon will provide the model access, customization, and computing power, profiting as developers build and use these models.

At the core of Amazon’s efforts is a product called Bedrock available on AWS. Bedrock allows developers to choose from various AI models, such as those from Anthropic, AI21 Labs, and Stability AI. Developers can build their own products, such as AI chatbots, using these models and run them on AWS’ infrastructure.

Amazon’s advantage lies in its neutrality and pragmatism compared to competitors like Microsoft and Google, along with the fact that many internet companies already have their data on its cloud. This may appeal to developers who seek customizability or prefer to keep their data on-site.

While Amazon does have its own AI model, called Titan, it positions itself as a more neutral player. Additionally, the company develops its own AI-specific chips to enhance its core services.

Despite joining the generative AI race later than some competitors, Amazon’s strategy allows it to adapt to any winning model or product. Wood compared the progress in this space to a marathon race, stating that it’s too early to declare a winner.

Overall, Amazon’s approach in the generative AI space offers developers a range of options and positions the company for potential future success.