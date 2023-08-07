Meta Disbands AI Protein-Folding Team to Focus on Revenue-Generating Projects

Meta, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, has disbanded a team of scientists that was using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a database of over 600 million protein structures. The project, called ESMFold, aimed to predict protein structures by training a large language model using biological data. The team’s efforts were praised by those in the field of drug development and treatment.

However, the ESMFold group was dissolved as part of broader company-wide layoffs earlier this year. This move signaled Meta’s shift away from purely scientific endeavors and towards revenue-generating AI projects. Meta’s restructuring efforts, including management changes and staff reductions, are part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” initiative aimed at improving profitability and growth.

While Meta was an early investor in AI and established its own research lab, Fundamental AI Research (Fair), it has fallen behind competitors such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google in the development of generative AI technologies. Meta is now focusing on leveraging its AI research to create products that capitalize on the growing interest in generative AI, which can generate human-like text, images, and video.

To support this new focus, Meta formed a generative AI team led by product chief Chris Cox. The team consists of several hundred members, including former Fair employees. Meta plans to launch a range of chatbots in different personas in September to catch up to its competitors.

While some insiders criticized the academic culture within Fair for Meta’s slow adoption of generative AI, the company remains committed to exploratory research based on open science. Meta’s aim is to apply findings from Fair’s research in its product development.

Despite concerns about the future maintenance of the protein structure database and associated services, Meta currently maintains access for the research community. The company has not confirmed its long-term plans for these services, leaving open the possibility that academics may need to find alternative solutions in the future.