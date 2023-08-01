Tech Giant Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Distinct Personalities

Tech giant Meta, the owner of Facebook, is set to introduce a series of chatbots with unique personas as early as next month, according to a report by the Financial Times. The company is developing artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots, including one with the personality of Abraham Lincoln and another that acts as a surfer providing travel recommendations.

Meta, like its competitors Apple and Microsoft, is heavily focused on AI. In a move that garnered attention across the industry, Meta recently announced that it would release the code for its AI large language model Llama 2 for free, arguing that open-source AI is safer and more secure.

The development of these chatbots comes at a time when Meta is grappling with user retention on its new Twitter-like platform called Threads. Despite a strong start with a significant number of signups, the platform has lost more than half of its users. Meta’s reported plans for distinctive chatbot personas may be a response to this challenge.

Meta recently experienced a rise in advertising revenue, which is a positive sign for the company after a challenging year that resulted in significant layoffs. However, it remains to be seen how the introduction of chatbots with distinct personalities will impact Meta’s overall business strategy.

Other tech companies have already ventured into the world of chatbots with unique personalities. For instance, Character.AI, a start-up backed by Andreessen Horowitz, has developed language models that mimic notable figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nintendo character Mario.

As of now, Meta has not provided an official comment regarding the reported launch of these chatbots.