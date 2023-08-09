Tech Veterans Launch $15 Million Fund for AI Startups

Tech veteran Chris Messina and writer/podcaster Brian McCullough have announced the launch of a new $15 million fund aimed at AI startups. Notable investors and founders such as Marc Andreessen, Chris Dixon, and Dennis Crowley are personally investing in the fund.

McCullough has been running the Ride Home Fund for two years, which originated from his hosting of the Techmeme Ride Home podcast. Messina, known for his roles at Google, Uber, and as the inventor of the hashtag, is also the number one product hunter on Product Hunt. This unique skill set allows him to effectively boost products.

According to McCullough, the fund’s focus has shifted to 90% AI, noting that people who didn’t invest in crypto or web3 are now investing in AI. He explains that recent layoffs at tech platforms have resulted in fewer job offers for university graduates from big tech companies. As a result, they are seeking quick financing of $100k to $500k to pursue AI ideas. McCullough believes that the current situation is a perfect storm where the best talent from the previous generation and the current generation are investing simultaneously.

The fund plans to make the first investments at the pre-seed or seed stage and deploy all its capital within the next 12-18 months. The fundraising for the 506c fund will close on October 31, allowing accredited investors to become limited partners with a minimum investment of $100,000.

Messina, after being a prolific angel investor, is now transitioning to the VC side of the table. When asked about avoiding over-valued companies amidst the AI hype cycle, he expresses belief in a generational reset in how technology is used. He draws comparisons to the shift he witnessed in building the social web in 2005. Messina is optimistic that the companies they invest in will redefine industries using generative AI. He mentions focusing on productizing generative AI in vertical spaces like compliance and do-it-yourself repairs.

As for competition against larger AI players, Messina believes the opportunities they invest in are too specific for the incumbents to handle. He explains that big tech companies design general-purpose platforms and lack deep knowledge and empathy with customers in specific industries. Messina believes these companies cannot move fast enough or deliver sufficient product elegance to win the markets being targeted.

Despite challenges such as AI crawler bot blocking, Messina remains optimistic about the future of AI investments. He highlights the importance of recognizing the value and opportunities in the AI space rather than waiting for an easier path. With the involvement of Messina, the AI startup boom may be signalling its momentum.

