Isabella Meltzer’s Contribution to the Student-Led Project on Generative AI Guidelines

Isabella Meltzer, a fifth-year Law and International Relations student, played a crucial role in writing and editing content for the project. Her main focus was on ensuring that the content was both easily understandable and navigable for users.

One of the key areas Isabella worked on was the guidelines section, which provided valuable information and instructions for students using generative AI prompts for their studies. She also contributed to the development of examples that students could reference in their work.

Reflecting on her experience, Isabella expressed her appreciation for being part of a student-led project specifically aimed at helping other students. She found this opportunity to be a significant highlight.

She explained that the project gave her and her fellow students the chance to address their own confusions and concerns regarding generative AI. By incorporating their own perspectives, they were able to create a resource that spoke directly to students’ needs and anticipated which sections of the site would be most utilized. For example, they paid particular attention to the acknowledging/referencing section and the University guidelines section.

Isabella’s dedication to ensuring that the resource was student-centered and met the requirements of her peers was a valuable contribution to the overall project. Her efforts played a crucial role in making the guidelines section and the examples easily accessible and beneficial to students using generative AI for their studies.