Exploring the Impact and Critique of Artificial Intelligence in Art

In the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, a captivating drag cabaret was on display. However, this was no ordinary performance. It was an intricately crafted deepfake, featuring AI-generated drag kings and queens. This display is a part of the V&A’s new photography galleries, highlighting the current hype around artificial intelligence.

AI technology has advanced to the point where it can create not only performances but also award-winning photos, film scripts, and even mimic human-written articles. While some view these advancements as positive, others harbor concerns about issues like disinformation, privacy, and the potential replacement of humans by machines.

In response to these concerns, artists have begun incorporating AI into their works in critical ways. They aim to shed light on the limitations and implications of this technology. At the Science Gallery in London, the exhibition titled “AI: Who’s Looking After Me?” explores AI’s impact on various aspects of our lives, including healthcare, border control, and dating applications.

One installation, titled “Looking for Love (2023)” by Fast Familiar, prompts viewers to question whether a machine can truly comprehend the experience of love. Another display, “Cat Royale (2023)” by Blast Theory, delves into the question of whether an AI system can be trusted with important tasks, given its lack of true intelligence and tendency to perpetuate existing biases.

The documentary “Coded Bias” highlights the issue of inherent biases within AI systems, particularly in facial recognition algorithms. These biases can lead to misidentification and discrimination against people of color. Artists, such as Joy Buolamwini featured in the film, have conducted experiments to expose these flaws.

Interestingly, tech companies often encourage artists to explore and utilize AI tools, as it helps “mainstream” the technology. However, some artists, like Jake Elwes, are keen on reclaiming and reshaping AI to promote diverse perspectives. Elwes, for instance, works with drag kings and queens to challenge the limitations of AI’s recognition capabilities.

As AI continues to shape our society, the critical exploration of its impact through art offers valuable insights and prompts necessary discussions about ethics, biases, and the future of this technology.