Aligned AI: Making Artificial Intelligence Safer and More Ethical

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) systems often fail to meet human expectations and needs. Rebecca Gorman, the founder of Aligned AI, aims to change that by aligning A.I. with human values and desires.

Gorman’s startup, Aligned AI, is the result of years of research, including her work at the University of Oxford. Inspired by Stuart Armstrong, another researcher focused on preventing existential risks associated with A.I., Gorman decided to establish this company.

One of the main problems Gorman aims to address is the inaccurate deduction of human desires by A.I. systems when they solely rely on human behavioral data. To tackle this, her team is working on an alternative to OpenAI, developing a model that learns concepts aligning with human values. The goal is to create a technology with stronger safety measures, reducing the time and cost involved in deploying A.I. models and mitigating biases and misinformation.

Aligned AI has already received an overwhelming number of sales inquiries, indicating a strong demand for their services.

Rebecca Gorman’s interest in A.I. dates back to her childhood when she learned to program at the young age of 8. She even created her first A.I. 20 years ago.

The Fortune Founders Forum, consisting of entrepreneurs chosen by Fortune’s editorial team, participated in the annual Brainstorm Tech conference in Deer Valley, Utah. The selection process considered factors such as potential impact, diversity in geography, sectors, and demographics.

