Researchers Introduce Photorealistic Unreal Graphics Datasets for Representation Learning

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 13, 2023
Learning representations of data that are transferable and applicable across tasks is a lofty objective in machine learning. The availability of large amounts of controllable, realistic data for evaluation and training is crucial for achieving this aim and monitoring progress. This is especially the case when thinking about the robustness and fairness of deep neural network models, both of which are essential for models used in practical settings in addition to their sheer accuracy.

To address this issue, researchers from the Meta AI (FAIR), Mila-Quebec AI Institute, and Université de Montréal have released a new collection of synthetic Photorealistic Unreal Graphics (PUG) datasets. These datasets were created with the representation learning research community in mind and feature vastly more realistic images than those currently available in the public domain.

The researchers used the Unreal Engine, which is known for its realism and is extensively used in the video gaming and entertainment sectors, to create the environments. They also developed the TorchMultiverse Python package, which provides a simple Python interface for easily controlled dataset production from any given PUG environment.

The PUG datasets include Animals, which can be used for studying symbolic space in the context of foundation model research and out-of-distribution (OOD) generalization. The comprehensive set of factor changes in ImageNet serves as an additional robustness test set for ImageNet. The researchers also introduce SPAR, a dataset for testing linguistic vision models and addressing problems with existing benchmarks. Additionally, they introduce PUG: AR4T, a benchmark for fine-tuning vision-language models.

Overall, the PUG datasets set a new standard for the control and photorealism of artificial picture data, providing a valuable resource for representation learning research.

