CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Verneek A.I.’s Quest to Create Human-like Cognitive Abilities in Machines

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 10, 2023
Verneek A.I.’s Quest to Create Human-like Cognitive Abilities in Machines

Nasrin Mostafazadeh and her husband, Omid Bakhshandeh, have been dedicatedly researching ways to give machines cognitive abilities similar to humans for the past 18 years. Their company, Verneek A.I., was founded two years ago with the ultimate goal of helping people make better and faster decisions.

Verneek A.I. recently launched One Quin, a proprietary A.I. platform that aims to enhance the consumer experience in various industries. It accomplishes this by consolidating information from search bars, navigation menus, and chat boxes. The first application of One Quin is Quin Shopping A.I., a tool that assists shoppers with online and in-person decision-making. Mostafazadeh envisions that in five to ten years, Verneek A.I. will become the standard for such services, enabling customers to identify Quin-enabled stores and applications easily.

Being at the forefront of the A.I. revolution comes with its challenges, according to Mostafazadeh. The increasing noise in the A.I. landscape makes decision-making complex, not only for clients but also for recruiting, investing, and positioning a company. Numerous players in this field make it difficult to navigate and differentiate oneself effectively.

An interesting tidbit about Mostafazadeh and Bakhshandeh is that they have been involved in robotics since childhood. They even met while competing in an international RoboCup competition, which is renowned as the world’s largest robotic competition for universities.

The Fortune Founders Forum is a community of entrepreneurs selected by Fortune’s editorial team to participate in the annual Brainstorm Tech conference. This year’s conference took place in Deer Valley, Utah, in July. The selection criteria for the inaugural cohort included factors such as the potential impact of their companies, showcasing a diverse range of geographies, sectors, and demographics.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, Fortune’s newsletter that offers simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Sign up today.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

2024 Campaign Faces Threat of AI-Generated Deepfakes

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Artificial Emotional Intelligence: Transforming Relationships

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Generative AI Takes Center Stage at Black Hat USA 2023

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

iPhone iOS 17 Update to Change “End Call” Button Position and Introduce New Features

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

2024 Campaign Faces Threat of AI-Generated Deepfakes

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Satellite

Wildfires Devastate Maui, Resulting in Fatalities and Destruction

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing European Defense: The Emergence of Integrated Antenna Technology

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments