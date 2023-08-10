Verneek A.I.’s Quest to Create Human-like Cognitive Abilities in Machines

Nasrin Mostafazadeh and her husband, Omid Bakhshandeh, have been dedicatedly researching ways to give machines cognitive abilities similar to humans for the past 18 years. Their company, Verneek A.I., was founded two years ago with the ultimate goal of helping people make better and faster decisions.

Verneek A.I. recently launched One Quin, a proprietary A.I. platform that aims to enhance the consumer experience in various industries. It accomplishes this by consolidating information from search bars, navigation menus, and chat boxes. The first application of One Quin is Quin Shopping A.I., a tool that assists shoppers with online and in-person decision-making. Mostafazadeh envisions that in five to ten years, Verneek A.I. will become the standard for such services, enabling customers to identify Quin-enabled stores and applications easily.

Being at the forefront of the A.I. revolution comes with its challenges, according to Mostafazadeh. The increasing noise in the A.I. landscape makes decision-making complex, not only for clients but also for recruiting, investing, and positioning a company. Numerous players in this field make it difficult to navigate and differentiate oneself effectively.

An interesting tidbit about Mostafazadeh and Bakhshandeh is that they have been involved in robotics since childhood. They even met while competing in an international RoboCup competition, which is renowned as the world’s largest robotic competition for universities.

The Fortune Founders Forum is a community of entrepreneurs selected by Fortune’s editorial team to participate in the annual Brainstorm Tech conference. This year’s conference took place in Deer Valley, Utah, in July. The selection criteria for the inaugural cohort included factors such as the potential impact of their companies, showcasing a diverse range of geographies, sectors, and demographics.

