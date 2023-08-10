Savvi AI: Rethinking AI and Business Goals

Maya Mikhailov and Alex Muller, the founders of Savvi AI, had a breakthrough moment while walking a trail in San Francisco. They decided to walk the trail backwards and discovered a whole new perspective. This led them to question if people were approaching artificial intelligence (AI) the wrong way.

Their exploration took them to the idea of flipping the problem and starting with business goals. This led to the creation of Savvi AI, a platform that allows product teams to build, launch, and manage AI applications.

When asked about their “aha moment” for founding Savvi, Mikhailov explains that after three years of building AI products for Synchrony, they wanted to take a break and figure out their next steps. It was during this time that Muller asked the question that sparked their journey. Mikhailov felt the need to build something despite initially wanting a break from the business world.

Their biggest challenge lies not in technology, but in shifting mindsets. They challenge the accepted ways of doing things and question established processes and norms. Mikhailov admires those who question established industries and seek alternative approaches.

In terms of the investment community, Mikhailov points out that it tends to rely on pattern recognition and quick decisions. Challenging established patterns is difficult but essential for innovation.

As for a fun fact, Mikhailov reveals that she once appeared as an extra in a movie called Sorry, Haters and has an IMDb credit as “Socialite #3.”

The Fortune Founders Forum, of which Mikhailov is a part, is a community of entrepreneurs selected by Fortune’s editorial team. Their selection is based on factors such as the potential impact of their companies, geographic diversity, and demographic representation.