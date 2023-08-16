Marqo Raises $4.4 Million Seed Funding for Vector Search Technology

Marqo, an Australian startup, has secured $4.4 million in seed funding to fuel its efforts in vector search technology. Vector databases play a crucial role in the field of artificial intelligence, allowing for real-time indexing and search of unstructured data such as images, videos, and text. Marqo aims to solve the challenge of unstructured data, which makes up a significant portion of all data created. This becomes increasingly important as more people turn to generative AI for online queries and content creation.

Marqo differentiates itself by offering a complete vector search solution out of the box. This includes vector generation, storage, and retrieval, eliminating the need for third-party tools. The company’s CEO, Tom Hamer, explained that Marqo provides an end-to-end system that addresses the pain points developers face in building vector-based search experiences with optimal relevance, latency, and reliability.

One notable feature of Marqo’s technology is its continuous learning capabilities. The search system can automatically improve based on user engagement, such as clicks and “add to cart” actions. This is particularly valuable for ecommerce and other end-user search use cases.

Marqo, which raised £660,000 ($840,000) in pre-seed funding last year, plans to use the new funds to further develop its commercial efforts. The company is launching a cloud service to complement its existing open-source project. By embracing an open-source approach, Marqo aims to engage with the developer community, allowing for product customization and feedback.

While Marqo is an Australian startup, it has established a parent company in the UK and attracted investments from Australian VC Blackbird Ventures and Creator Fund, both of which participated in the pre-seed funding round. The recent funding also saw investments from January Capital and the cofounders of Cohere, Ivan Zhang and Aidan Gomez. Marqo intends to expand its presence in Europe, building a team for sales, marketing, and customer support in London.