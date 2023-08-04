Improving Code LLMs with Learning to Verify (LEVER)

Large language models (LLMs) have revolutionized the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and have the potential to perform a wide range of tasks, including answering questions, generating content, summarizing text, and language translation. LLMs are crucial for applications such as virtual assistants, robotics control, and database interfaces, which rely on the ability to translate natural language descriptions into executable code.

However, while LLMs perform well with large amounts of training data, they can struggle with accuracy when presented with only a few examples. To address this issue, a team of researchers has introduced Learning to Verify (LEVER), an approach for language-to-code generation using code LLMs.

LEVER trains a verifier to identify and reject faulty programs by combining the natural language description, program surface form, and execution outcome. The verification probability and LLM generation probability are combined to create an aggregate probability, and programs with identical execution results are selected as the output based on their likelihood of providing the correct outcome.

In experimental evaluations on different datasets representing various domains, including table QA, math QA, and Python programming, LEVER consistently outperformed base code LLMs. The performance improvements ranged from 4.6% to 10.9%. LEVER achieved state-of-the-art results across all datasets, demonstrating its ability to produce accurate and contextually relevant code from natural language descriptions.

The LEVER technique enhances code LLMs’ ability to translate natural language into executable code by incorporating a learning-to-verify process. By checking the accuracy of generated programs, LEVER improves the precision and correctness of the output. This approach has the potential to enhance various AI applications, including database interfaces, robotics control, and virtual assistants.

In conclusion, LEVER offers a promising solution to optimize code LLMs in generating accurate program code from natural language descriptions. Its effectiveness in a variety of language-to-code tasks suggests its potential in improving multiple AI applications.