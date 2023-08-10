Futureverse Introduces Jen-1: A Revolutionary Text-to-Music Generator

Futureverse, a multi-hyphenate AI company, recently unveiled its groundbreaking research paper introducing Jen-1, an upcoming text-to-music generator. Jen-1 aims to address the limitations of existing music generators like Google’s MusicLM by offering superior audio quality, longer compositions, and more intricate musical works.

Co-founder of Futureverse and Raised in Space, Shara Senderoff, describes Jen-1 as a helpful tool, spelling out its name as J-E-N, emphasizing its role as a studio companion for artists. The model, set to release in early 2024, can generate songs up to three minutes long and assist producers with unfinished compositions through its “continuation” and “in-painting” features.

The “continuation” function allows musicians to upload incomplete songs and direct Jen-1’s model to create plausible ideas to finish them. On the other hand, “in-painting” enables the model to fill in damaged or incomplete segments within a song. According to co-founder Aaron McDonald, Jen-1 aims to extend the creative capabilities of human artists.

McDonald justifies the necessity of Jen-1 by highlighting musicians’ historical embrace of new technology to expand their music-making possibilities. He believes that dismissing the need for new technology to enhance music production is arbitrary. Furthermore, McDonald sees Jen-1 as a means to democratize high-quality music production, making it accessible to both professional musicians and aspiring songwriters.

Futureverse, which amalgamated multiple AI and metaverse start-ups, has been actively developing various creative AI models, including those for animations, music, and sound effects. Powered by Altered State Machine’s AI protocol, a company founded by Johnson and involved in the merger, Futureverse aims to create superior products through collaborations with top music business executives and creators.

While Futureverse faces competition from established tech giants with their own text-to-music generators, McDonald remains confident in their different approach and collaboration with the music industry. He believes this will allow them to produce an exceptional product that can surpass their competitors.

Futureverse’s Jen-1 represents a significant breakthrough in text-to-music generation, poised to revolutionize music production by providing advanced tools to musicians of all levels.