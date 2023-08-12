Advancements in AI Enable Structured Reasoning with Control Flows

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have led to the emergence of opportunities for structured reasoning, allowing AI systems to adapt to information within their context. To enhance the capabilities of AI systems, collaboration between multiple AI systems and humans is crucial. In order to design and study such models in a principled and organized manner, researchers from EPFL and PSL University propose a “control flows” framework.

Control flows are self-contained building blocks of computation that can be recursively composed into nested interactions, reducing complexity. These flows represent collaborations between AI-AI and human-AI interactions. Examples of control flows include ReAct, AutoGPT, and BabyAGI.

One demonstration of the potential of control flows is their application to the task of competitive coding. Researchers designed specific building blocks, such as planning flows for strategizing, reflective flows for analysis and improvement, collaborative flows for feedback-seeking, and code testing flows for code execution and optimization. By combining these building blocks into coding flows, the researchers evaluated their performance on problems from platforms like CodeForces and LeetCode.

The results showed that even advanced models like GPT-4 struggled with this task, with a solve rate of only 72%. However, the use of complex interactions through control flows significantly improved performance. The post-cutoff solve rate for AI-AI interactions increased by 20%, while human-AI interactions saw a 54% improvement.

The researchers emphasize that this framework allows for the intuitive and simple design of arbitrarily complex interactions. To make it accessible, they have open-sourced the ‘aiFlows’ library and created a repository of Flows called Flow Verse. They have also provided tools, logging infrastructure for debugging and analysis, and a visualization toolkit for examining Flow execution. Detailed documentation and tutorial files are also available to help users get started.

While designing complex interactions improves generalization, it does come with additional computation and latency costs. Nevertheless, this framework serves as a solid foundation for supporting practical and theoretical innovations in AI, bringing us one step closer to artificial general intelligence. The researchers plan to continue their work by building an AI system that can efficiently improve problem-solving abilities.