New 7th and 8th Century Pagan Cult Uncovered in Central Europe

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered evidence of a previously unknown pagan cult that existed in Central Europe during the early Middle Ages. The discovery was made when a metal detectorist unearthed a bronze belt fitting or buckle near the village of Lány, west of Prague.

At first, experts believed that the depiction on the buckle — a snake or dragon devouring a frog-like creature — was a one-of-a-kind design. However, further investigation revealed nearly identical artifacts that had been found in Germany, Hungary, and elsewhere in the Czech Republic over the past twelve years.

Lead archaeologist Jiří Macháček of Masaryk University in Brno believes that these findings indicate the existence of a pagan cult that connected different regions of central Europe before the arrival of Christianity. In Germanic, Avar, and Slavic mythology, the motif of a serpent or snake devouring its victim is a common symbol.

While the precise meaning behind this symbol is still unclear, experts speculate that it held spiritual significance for the diverse peoples living in Central Europe during the early Middle Ages. The belt fittings, which were usually worn by the nomadic Avars, a people originating from the Eurasian Steppe, were likely produced between the seventh and eighth centuries.

Analysis of the belt fittings using various techniques revealed that they were originally heavily gilded and made from copper mined in the Slovak Ore Mountains. Virtual 3D models of the objects suggest that some of the buckles came from the same workshop and were cast using the lost wax method.

The remarkable similarity of these artifacts suggests the existence of a previously undiscovered pagan cult that connected different populations of various origins during the early Middle Ages. While the exact symbolism of the snake and the frog-like creature remains unknown, experts posit that it may be linked to fertility cult practices or represent opposing forces in pagan creation myths.

Further research and analysis of these findings will provide a deeper understanding of the religious and cultural practices of the early medieval period in Central Europe.

