Tension Between Press and AI Giants Rises as Publishers Block OpenAI’s Content-Scraping Bots

Several publishers and media outlets have recently taken measures to block a robot operated by OpenAI from scraping their content for the training of AI models. One such example is France’s Radio France, which stated that it blocked the OpenAI robot to prevent unauthorized use of its content. Similar actions were taken by France Médias Monde, TF1, and the Sipa-Ouest-France group in France, and the New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and other media outlets in the United States.

These actions reflect the growing desire of media outlets to be compensated for the use of their press content by AI giants. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are examples of AI systems that are trained on articles produced by the media and can generate texts in response to user queries. The concern is that these AI agents, which may be integrated into search engines like Google or Bing, can divert traffic away from press sites and potentially harm their financial viability.

Media outlets in France, including Le Figaro and Le Monde, along with publishers’ unions Geste and the Alliance de la presse d’information générale, advocate for respecting copyright and obtaining payment for AI training content. Discussions between media outlets and AI software manufacturers, including OpenAI, have the aim of negotiating licensing agreements for compensation. OpenAI has already signed agreements with the AP agency and the Shutterstock image bank, but negotiations with media outlets are expected to be challenging and prolonged.

The New York Times, among other media outlets, has not ruled out the possibility of legal action against OpenAI to seek compensation. The importance of fair value for the use of content, both past and future, has been emphasized by industry leaders. While discussions are underway, the tension between the press and AI giants continues to escalate.

Definitions:

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– ChatGPT: OpenAI’s conversational AI model that generates text based on prompts.

– Press content: Refers to articles, news, and other content produced by media outlets.

– Licensing agreements: Contracts that define the terms and conditions for the use of copyrighted materials in exchange for compensation.